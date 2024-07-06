Left Menu

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR unveiled an all-electric prototype racecar in a partnership with ABB Ltd, aiming to achieve net zero operating emissions by 2035. The EV, developed with Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, features a flax-based composite bodywork to cut CO2 emissions by up to 85%. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Updated: 06-07-2024 21:30 IST
NASCAR unveiled an all-electric prototype racecar on Saturday, announcing a partnership with ABB Ltd to advance its sustainability goals. The racing giant is aiming for net zero operating emissions by 2035.

Though there are no current plans for an EV racing series, the demonstration car was developed in collaboration with Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, showcasing new technologies. The racecar's three electric motors produce a peak power of 1,340 horsepower, doubling that of current combustion engines. It debuted at the Chicago Street Race, featuring sustainable materials that reduce CO2 emissions by up to 85%, according to developer Bcomp.

Last year, NASCAR committed to decarbonizing its operations by sourcing renewable energy and expanding EV charging infrastructure. The partnership with ABB, already involved in Formula E, will support these objectives. Financial terms remain undisclosed as NASCAR continues to define measurable KPIs for broader electrification.

