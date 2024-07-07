Rouse Avenue Court Extends ED's Deadline in Indian Railways' Land-for-Job Scam Investigation

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has granted the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) additional time to file an additional or concluding charge sheet in a high-profile money laundering case linked to the alleged land-for-job scam in the Indian Railways. The court was informed of the investigation's current status and steps undertaken by the ED by its Joint Director.

Accused individuals, including Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Hema Yadav, requested and were granted exemptions from appearing in court. Special Judge Vishal Gogne noted the ED's submissions that the investigation is in its advanced stages and instructed that a concluding complaint be filed within the specified time frame provided by the ED's Joint Director.

The case is set for further hearing on August 6. Additionally, the court scheduled the CBI's conclusive charge sheet for July 15 and the ED's application for a copy of the CBI's charge sheet for July 10. CBI Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh argued against providing the charge sheet before the court's cognizance, while ED's SPP Manish Jain emphasized that the ED's investigation is independent and will conclude in 5-6 weeks.

Satisfied with the progress, the court directed the ED to expedite the investigation and file the charge sheet by the next hearing. This directive follows previous orders for status updates and the conclusion of the investigation, especially concerning high-profile individuals like former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters.

The case entails allegations of money laundering through land acquisition in exchange for jobs, involving significant assets uncovered by the ED, including unaccounted cash, gold, and property documents. Most accused appeared via video conferencing, with some granted exemptions.

Earlier, on February 28, the court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, and another accused, following a prosecution complaint filed by the ED in January. The court continues to monitor the progress of the investigation closely, ensuring timely updates and the eventual conclusion of the case.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)