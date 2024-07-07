Priyanka Gandhi Urges Relief Efforts as Assam Floods Claim 58 Lives

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed profound sorrow over the devastating flood situation in Assam, urging party members to actively participate in relief and rescue operations. Gandhi conveyed her condolences via a social media post on Sunday, mourning the tragic loss of life and the displacement of lakhs.

'The news of the deaths of a large number of people due to floods in Assam is very sad. Due to the continuously deteriorating situation, lakhs of people are living in relief camps,' Gandhi stated in her post. She highlighted the death of numerous animals in Kaziranga, appealing for governmental aid for the beleaguered state.

Meanwhile, the ongoing floods, which have persisted over the past month, have resulted in 58 fatalities, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). Dhubri remains the most severely affected district, alongside Cachar and Darrang. The disaster has led to significant infrastructure damage, crop destruction, and extensive displacement, with over 2.3 million people affected across multiple districts.

The floodwaters have inundated 3,535 villages and submerged 68,768.5 hectares of crop area. The ASDMA reported that 526,000 people are currently housed in 577 relief camps. Adding to the environmental and human toll, 114 wild animals, including six rhinos, have died in the inundation at Kaziranga National Park.

High water levels in ten rivers, including the Brahmaputra, exacerbate the crisis, prompting calls for urgent relief measures. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-stricken areas to assess the situation and extend his condolences to affected families. Sarma emphasized community-driven solutions and directed intensified search operations to locate missing individuals.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)