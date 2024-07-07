Himachal Pradesh Faces Rain Fury: Roads Closed, Utilities Disrupted
Heavy rain and landslides in Himachal Pradesh have closed 76 roads and disrupted 69 water and 34 electricity supply schemes. Authorities have mobilized resources and tourists are urged to follow safety advisories. The IMD forecasts reduced rainfall from July 8.
Heavy rainfall and landslides have caused significant disruptions in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 76 roads and hampering 69 water supply schemes. Additionally, 34 electricity supply schemes have been disrupted due to the current weather conditions.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a decrease in rainfall starting from July 8. On July 4, the state experienced a severe onset of the monsoon, resulting in 115 road closures and disruptions to 212 electricity schemes.
The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported these issues beginning from June 27. Onkar Chand Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Government, provided an update, noting that 115 roads and 212 electricity transformers were affected by the heavy rain, along with 17 water supply schemes. Sharma assured that the government has taken proactive measures to address the situation.
Sharma urged tourists to exercise caution and follow local advisories. He highlighted the government's past readiness, citing a successful response to last year's extreme weather that involved 400% extra rainfall. His statements emphasized the state's ongoing preparedness to handle any eventuality, as forecasted normal monsoon conditions are expected this year. (ANI)
