Maharashtra CM Vows Strict Action in Fatal Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises severe action in a fatal Mumbai hit-and-run involving a luxury car linked to a political leader. The incident resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman and injuries to her husband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:50 IST
Maharashtra CM Vows Strict Action in Fatal Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday assured stringent action against those responsible for the hit-and-run incident in Mumbai that claimed one life. The BMW involved belongs to a political leader from Palghar, with his son reportedly inside during the incident. The deceased has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, a resident of Worli Koliwada. Further investigations are underway, according to Mumbai Police.

A woman was killed after a luxury car collided with the bike she was riding along with her husband in the Worli area of Mumbai earlier today. The woman's husband sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a hospital. 'The Mumbai hit-and-run case is very unfortunate. We will ensure that legal action is taken against the guilty,' CM Shinde told the media.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. when the couple was passing in front of Atria Mall. According to the police, a BMW car ran over the bike the couple was riding. The husband jumped off the vehicle but the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment. The driver fled the scene post-hit-and-run. The police confirmed the car belongs to a leader from Palghar and his son was in the car during the incident. More details are awaited as the investigation continues.

