Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Institutions in Ahmedabad, Urges Students to Contribute to Nation-Building

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Amin PJKP Vidhyarthi Bhavan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Sunday. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Shah also inaugurated the state-of-the-art SLiMS Hospital in Ahmedabad. Earlier in the day, he performed the Mangala Aarti at the Sri Jagannath Temple. In a post on the X platform, Shah extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Mahaprabhu Jagannath Ji's Rath Yatra, celebrating Indian cultural heritage and spirituality.

During the inauguration of Amin PJKP Vidhyarthi Bhavan, Shah praised the institution's century-long contribution to education, having nurtured thousands of students. He urged students to overcome difficulties with determination and to live for the nation, inspired by the legacy of Sardar Patel. Shah also lauded the Patel community for its significant role in Gujarat's development, stressing the importance of working for societal welfare alongside personal progress.

