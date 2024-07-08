Left Menu

Asian Stocks Climb Amid U.S. Rate Cut Optimism; French Elections Stir Euro

Asian stocks rose slightly as investors anticipated a U.S. rate cut in September. In France, political uncertainty followed elections that resulted in a hung parliament with a leftist alliance overtaking Marine Le Pen's far-right party. The euro dipped, while equities were supported by hopes for U.S. policy easing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 05:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 05:57 IST
Asian Stocks Climb Amid U.S. Rate Cut Optimism; French Elections Stir Euro
AI Generated Representative Image

Asian stocks inched higher on Monday as investors became more confident about a September rate cut in the U.S., while the euro faced political uncertainty following French elections that pointed to a hung parliament.

In France, a leftist alliance unexpectedly took top spot ahead of the far right, preventing Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) from running the government. Despite concerns over the left's plans to unwind many of President Macron's pro-market reforms, investors found some relief in the far right's loss.

Equities received a boost from hopes that U.S. policy easing was approaching, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.1% after hitting a two-year high last week. The Federal Reserve's potential rate cut, signaled by recent jobs data, further supported the markets. As earnings season kicks off, key reports from Citigroup, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo are expected. Meanwhile, oil prices rose amidst robust summer fuel demand and potential Gulf of Mexico supply disruptions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024