Diplomatic Week: Trump Meets Macron and Starmer

In a significant week of diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for meetings with key European leaders. On Monday, Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House for talks on issues likely to cover bilateral relations and global politics.

Following this, on Thursday, the President is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These meetings underscore the United States' ongoing commitment to maintaining strong alliances with major European powers.

The announcement was made by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, marking a busy diplomatic schedule for the President as global attention turns to the U.S. for leadership on various international matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)