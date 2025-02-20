Left Menu

Diplomatic Week: Trump Meets Macron and Starmer

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for diplomatic discussions. The meetings are scheduled for Monday and Thursday, respectively, as announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt.

Updated: 20-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:48 IST
In a significant week of diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for meetings with key European leaders. On Monday, Trump will host French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House for talks on issues likely to cover bilateral relations and global politics.

Following this, on Thursday, the President is set to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. These meetings underscore the United States' ongoing commitment to maintaining strong alliances with major European powers.

The announcement was made by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, marking a busy diplomatic schedule for the President as global attention turns to the U.S. for leadership on various international matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

