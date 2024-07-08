Chhattisgarh Implements NEP 2020 in Tribal Areas with Local Languages

In a significant step towards implementing NEP 2020 in tribal areas, the Chhattisgarh government is integrating local languages and dialects into primary education curricula. The initiative aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all students in tribal communities, according to a recent press release.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has directed the education department to produce and distribute bilingual books in 18 local languages and dialects. The initiative also emphasizes vocational education, with plans to boost skill development programs. Introducing the Sadi language for primary education in Jashpur is part of this broader vision.

The project aims to improve education access and quality in tribal areas, allowing children to learn in their mother tongue and stay connected with their culture. At the state-level Shala Praveshotsav, Chief Minister Sai reiterated the importance of primary education in local languages for better learning outcomes.

Shala Praveshotsav, celebrated annually in Raipur, promotes school enrollment and highlights the state's commitment to quality education in remote areas. This year, it was inaugurated in Bagiya village, Jashpur, emphasizing the continuation of cultural and traditional preservation through translated teaching materials and trained teachers.

School Education Secretary Siddharth Komal Pardeshi stated that books for schoolchildren are being prepared in 18 local languages and dialects, with initial courses in Chhattisgarhi, Sargujiha, Halbi, Sadari, Gondi, and Kudukh. The initiative will use contributions from litterateurs, folk artists, compilers, senior citizens, and teachers across the state.

During the state-level school entrance festival, the Chief Minister engaged with students on robotics and prevocational activities, announcing plans for annual summer camps and biannual board exams for 10th and 12th graders. Additionally, under PM Shri, 211 schools are being developed as model schools, reflecting the Three Language Formula in NEP 2020.

The primary goal of the Three Language Formula is to promote multilingualism in India, enabling students to communicate effectively nationwide and fostering national integration by exposing them to different cultures and languages. (ANI)

