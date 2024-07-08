Left Menu

Hathras Tragedy: Poison Spray Claims Revealed After Deadly Stampede

Advocate AP Singh alleges poison spray caused the recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, killing 121 people. The main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, faces judicial custody along with additional arrests. Self-styled godman 'Bhole Baba' calls for justice and supports victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 08:10 IST
Hathras Tragedy: Poison Spray Claims Revealed After Deadly Stampede
Advocate AP Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation following a deadly stampede in Hathras that claimed 121 lives, advocate AP Singh has alleged that unidentified individuals sprayed poison at a religious gathering, sparking chaos. Singh firmly believes this act was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Singh urged a thorough investigation, stressing the need to identify the culprits responsible for the tragic incident. 'Unidentified men were spraying poison as they fled, leading to severe injuries and unconsciousness among the attendees,' he told ANI on Saturday.

The stampede occurred during a 'Satsang' event organized by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba'. Meanwhile, Devprakash Madhukar, the prime accused, was taken into judicial custody. Madhukar claimed he had obtained permission for the gathering of 80,000 people but denied publicizing it. Additional arrests include Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav.

In a recent video, 'Bhole Baba' expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, vowing justice and support for the victims' families. 'Those responsible for this chaos will not be spared,' he stated, urging the community to trust in governmental and administrative actions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024