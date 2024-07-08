Hathras Tragedy: Poison Spray Claims Revealed After Deadly Stampede

In a shocking revelation following a deadly stampede in Hathras that claimed 121 lives, advocate AP Singh has alleged that unidentified individuals sprayed poison at a religious gathering, sparking chaos. Singh firmly believes this act was part of a pre-planned conspiracy.

Singh urged a thorough investigation, stressing the need to identify the culprits responsible for the tragic incident. 'Unidentified men were spraying poison as they fled, leading to severe injuries and unconsciousness among the attendees,' he told ANI on Saturday.

The stampede occurred during a 'Satsang' event organized by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, alias 'Bhole Baba'. Meanwhile, Devprakash Madhukar, the prime accused, was taken into judicial custody. Madhukar claimed he had obtained permission for the gathering of 80,000 people but denied publicizing it. Additional arrests include Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav.

In a recent video, 'Bhole Baba' expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy, vowing justice and support for the victims' families. 'Those responsible for this chaos will not be spared,' he stated, urging the community to trust in governmental and administrative actions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)