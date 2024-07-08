Left Menu

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's Strategic Diplomatic Maneuvers Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss a peace initiative for the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This meeting follows Orban's talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which caused discontent among EU leaders. Orban's diplomatic efforts are part of Hungary's 'peace mission' after assuming the EU's rotating presidency.

Viktor Orban

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban engaged in high-stakes diplomacy by meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, marking a pivotal step in his 'peace mission' following discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a potential Ukrainian peace deal.

Orban's meeting with Xi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House underscores China's pivotal role in seeking resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Beijing has been advocating a six-point peace framework established with Brazil, while Orban's mission aligns with Hungary's current EU presidency.

The Hungarian leader described his visit as 'Peace Mission 3.0.' on social media, underlining the strategic significance of China's input in the conflict involving Hungary's neighbor. Orban emphasized the importance of China's peace efforts, expressing gratitude at the meeting with Xi just months after the Chinese leader's visit to Budapest.

Orban, often critical of Western military aid to Ukraine and maintaining strong ties with Xi and Putin, faces criticism from EU allies. His China visit precedes a critical NATO summit on Ukraine support and follows the EU's decision to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. Despite various EU perspectives, Hungary continues to strengthen trade and investment links with China.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

