Left Menu

Sanitation Workers Rally in Thoothukudi; Demand Improvements Amid Armstrong's Murder Shockwaves

Sanitation workers in Thoothukudi protested for wage hikes and other demands, prompting quick action from officials. Meanwhile, the violent murder of BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong led to heightened security and multiple arrests, with assurances from authorities to bring justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 12:05 IST
Sanitation Workers Rally in Thoothukudi; Demand Improvements Amid Armstrong's Murder Shockwaves
Sanitation workers demand better pay, well-defined work timings. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sanitation workers from across the district gathered in Thoothukudi on Monday to voice their demands, which include wage hikes, weekly leaves, and improved toilet and medical camp facilities.

The workers staged a protest, prompting Thoothukudi Corporation Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy to announce that five demands will be implemented immediately following discussions with union representatives. The workers have a list of 19 demands in total.

Police were deployed to ensure security as the protest unfolded near the Thoothukudi Municipal Corporation. On Sunday, at the mayor's request, the remains of slain BSP Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong were placed at the Corporation School Ground in Chennai for public tribute.

Armstrong was brutally murdered by unidentified attackers near his Perambur residence in Chennai. Heavy police presence was maintained to ensure peace and safety. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called the incident 'deeply saddening,' and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore revealed that eight suspects have been arrested.

Rathore assured the public that the situation in Chennai is stable and emphasized the authorities' commitment to a thorough investigation and bringing all culprits to justice.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024