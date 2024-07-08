CM Dhami Reviews Rainfall Damage, Orders Swift Relief and Rescue
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducts a video conference review meeting to discuss excessive rainfall in Kumaon region, emphasizes swift relief and rescue operations, and urges coordination among departments. The CM also engages with local residents for feedback and suggests SDRF, NDRF deployment in affected areas.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday convened a review meeting through video conferencing with the Kumaon Commissioner, District Magistrates of Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, and Pithoragarh, among other officials, to assess the impact of excessive rainfall and discuss ongoing relief and rescue efforts.
During the meeting, Dhami instructed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations, ensuring all departments work in unison and remain prepared for any potential situations. He also took the opportunity to meet with local residents in Gopeshwar during his morning walk, gathering feedback on development and public welfare initiatives.
Emphasizing the importance of public suggestions, the Chief Minister said the positive responses inspire him to work tirelessly for the state's development. Earlier in the day, he spoke with the District Magistrates of Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat to get updates on the rainfall's impact.
Dhami has directed the deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in the affected areas to accelerate relief operations. According to the Meteorological Centre in Uttarakhand, heavy rainfall is expected until July 10.
The IMD forecast indicates heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts of the Kumaon region on July 8-9, with thunderstorms and intense spells anticipated. Residents are advised to stay in safe areas and exercise caution.
