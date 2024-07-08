Tripura CM Manik Saha Lays Foundation for Major Urban Development Projects

In a significant move towards urban development, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone for various projects under the Agartala Municipal Corporation on Monday. These projects aim to beautify and develop Shiv Bari Pond located at Central Road in Agartala.

Further extending the beautification efforts, the projects also cover the Veterinary Hospital Lake and Ujan Abhoynagar Bazar Pond. Addressing the gathering at the Shiv Bari premises, CM Saha emphasized that 90% of the funding would come from the central government, with the state contributing the remaining 10%.

"Ninety percent of the funding required for these projects comes from the center, with the remaining 10% being provided by the state. Similarly, for smart city projects, 90% of the funding is provided by the center," Saha said. He added that the Central Government has already allotted around Rs 500 crore for smart city projects in the state.

Saha also mentioned his recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where the PM assured further support for the state's development. The event saw the presence of key officials, including AMC Commissioner Sailesh Yadav and Corporator Ratna Dey.

These projects fall under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. Additionally, the Tripura government has announced the release of 10,000 job opportunities after the panchayat elections. These positions include roles in the Tripura Police, Junior Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT), and special executive positions. CM Saha has directed officials to expedite the pending job offers promptly. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)