Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Hunt for Absconding Suspect After Woman Killed

Mumbai Police intensify search for Mihir Shah, suspected in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in Worli. The incident has drawn widespread attention, leading Maharashtra's Chief Minister to vow justice. The suspect’s father and an associate were detained for non-cooperation, while a lookout notice has been issued.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Monday revealed that Rajesh Shah, father of Mihir Shah—the primary suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident—had made several calls to the 24-year-old after the accident. Prior to the incident, Mihir and his friends were partying at a Juhu pub, according to the statements taken from three of his friends.

Authorities have formed 14 teams to locate Mihir Shah, who vanished after allegedly hitting a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Shah. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed deep concern over the increase in hit-and-run cases in the state and vowed stern action.

Chief Minister Shinde stated, "No one, whether rich, influential, or the offspring of bureaucrats or ministers, affiliated with any party, will have immunity as long as I am the Chief Minister. I have zero tolerance for injustice." The Chief Minister's comments were posted on X.

On July 7, Mihir's father Rajesh Shah and another individual, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat, were arrested for not cooperating with the police investigation. The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa from Worli Koliwada, was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her husband, who is currently hospitalized due to injuries from the incident.

According to police, a BMW car hit the couple's bike near Atria Mall in Worli at 5:30 am, resulting in the woman's death and injuring her husband. The driver fled the scene with the car. The couple, both from the fishing community, were returning home after purchasing fish when the accident occurred.

Police disclosed that the luxury car involved in the accident belonged to a political party leader from Maharashtra's Palghar region. The incident comes less than two months after a similar case in Pune, where a 17-year-old allegedly under the influence of alcohol drove a Porsche into a motorbike, killing two software engineers in Kalyani Nagar.

