Left Menu

India Faces Fiscal Challenges Ahead of Budget Presentation

A recent report highlights India's high public debt, limiting fiscal space for welfare measures that could stimulate the economy. Analysts expect Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to continue on the fiscal consolidation path. Capex has grown significantly, and the upcoming budget may focus on job creation and public finance sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 15:31 IST
India Faces Fiscal Challenges Ahead of Budget Presentation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's high public debt offers limited fiscal space to undertake welfare measures that could help stimulate the economy, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.

In a report that comes weeks ahead of the budget presentation, Goldman Sachs noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may continue on the fiscal consolidation roadmap, adhering to the 5.1 percent fiscal deficit target announced in the interim budget.

The report suggested that investors are hoping for some relaxation in fiscal consolidation to shift the focus to welfare spending. However, the brokerage indicated that this may not be feasible given the high public debt and the long-term growth spillovers from infrastructure upgrades.

It further noted that the final fiscal deficit target could be reduced from 5.1 percent to 4.5 percent by FY26. The upcoming budget may focus on job creation in labor-intensive manufacturing, small business credit, and expanding global capability centers. Additionally, it may address domestic food supply chain management to control price volatility and lay out a future path for public finance sustainability and green finance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024