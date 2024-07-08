India Faces Fiscal Challenges Ahead of Budget Presentation

India's high public debt offers limited fiscal space to undertake welfare measures that could help stimulate the economy, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.

In a report that comes weeks ahead of the budget presentation, Goldman Sachs noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman may continue on the fiscal consolidation roadmap, adhering to the 5.1 percent fiscal deficit target announced in the interim budget.

The report suggested that investors are hoping for some relaxation in fiscal consolidation to shift the focus to welfare spending. However, the brokerage indicated that this may not be feasible given the high public debt and the long-term growth spillovers from infrastructure upgrades.

It further noted that the final fiscal deficit target could be reduced from 5.1 percent to 4.5 percent by FY26. The upcoming budget may focus on job creation in labor-intensive manufacturing, small business credit, and expanding global capability centers. Additionally, it may address domestic food supply chain management to control price volatility and lay out a future path for public finance sustainability and green finance.

