Diamond Power Infrastructure Secures Major Rs 409 Crore Order from Adani Green Energy

Diamond Power Infrastructure announced on Monday that it has received an order worth Rs 409 crore from Adani Green Energy for the supply of various LV/MV cables. The order is expected to be fulfilled by December 2024. The company clarified that this transaction does not involve any related party interests.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Diamond Power Infrastructure revealed on Monday that it has secured an order valued at Rs 409 crore for supplying cables to Adani Green Energy.

The company announced via a BSE filing that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd for various LV/MV cables, inclusive of GST.

According to the filing, the supply must be completed by December 2024. Diamond Power made it clear that none of the promoters, promoter groups, or group companies have any financial interest in the transaction, underscoring that it does not fall under related party dealings.

