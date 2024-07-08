Left Menu

MobiKwik Dominates PPI Wallet Market in Recent Months

MobiKwik has emerged as the largest digital financial services platform based on PPI Wallet transactions by value for April and May, as per RBI data. Its market share grew significantly due to the introduction of Pocket UPI and increased adoption in smaller cities. MobiKwik plans to raise Rs 700 crore via an IPO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 16:30 IST
MobiKwik Dominates PPI Wallet Market in Recent Months
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, MobiKwik announced that it has become the leading digital financial services platform by value for PPI Wallet transactions in April and May.

Using data from the Reserve Bank of India, MobiKwik reported a notable increase in its market share for financial transactions through the Prepaid Payment Instrument Wallet during these months.

The company's market share by value rose from 11 percent in March 2024 to 20 percent in April, further climbing to 23 percent in May.

According to co-founder and CFO Upasana Taku, their new product, Pocket UPI, has been crucial in broadening their reach and simplifying payments for users.

Pocket UPI allows users to make instant payments through Wallets across the UPI network without a bank account, enhancing financial management for users.

Taku highlighted that this growth is driven by widespread adoption in Tier II and Tier III cities, aided by MobiKwik's user-friendly app and robust transaction security.

She also clarified that MobiKwik is not involved in FASTag issuance but held a 48 percent market share for PPI Wallet transactions by value in May 2024, excluding FASTag transactions.

Furthermore, One MobiKwik Systems Ltd filed preliminary papers in January with SEBI to raise Rs 700 crore through an initial public offering.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024