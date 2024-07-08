Sweden Nominates Jessika Roswall as New European Commissioner
Sweden has nominated Jessika Roswall, the current EU Minister from the Moderate Party, to become the new European Commissioner. She will replace Ylva Johansson, who is currently serving as the Commissioner for Home Affairs.
Sweden has put forward EU Minister Jessika Roswall of the Moderate Party as the nation's new European Commissioner.
She takes over from Ylva Johansson, who has been holding the position of Commissioner for Home Affairs.
Roswall's nomination marks a significant change in Sweden's representation within the 27-member EU governing body.
