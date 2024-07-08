Left Menu

Life Insurers Record 22.9% Rise in Q1 Premium Collections

Life insurers reported a 22.9% increase in new business premium collections for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In June 2024 alone, premiums rose by 14.80%, driven by a demand for enhanced insurance protection. New policy issuances also saw a 12.13% year-on-year growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:35 IST
Life Insurers Record 22.9% Rise in Q1 Premium Collections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Life insurers have recorded a significant 22.9% increase in new business premium collection for the first quarter of the current financial year. According to the Life Insurance Council's data released on Monday, the new business premium collection rose by 14.80% in June 2024, reaching Rs 42,433 crore from Rs 36,961 crore in June 2023.

Over the first quarter of FY25, the total collection surged to Rs 89,726 crore, compared to Rs 73,004 crore during April-June 2023. The robust demand for enhanced insurance protection among individual consumers led to a 12.13% year-on-year increase in new policy issuances for June, adding 21,79,282 new policies against 19,43,529 in the same month last year.

Furthermore, the data indicated that the industry's individual single premiums grew by 5.94% year-on-year to Rs 3,823 crore for June, while individual non-single premiums rose by 19.61%, reaching Rs 8,310 crore. Quarterly collections for non-single premiums were also 19.92% higher than the corresponding period last year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024