Tripura High Court Grants Bail to NDPS Accused After HIV Diagnosis

Justice Arindam Lodh of the Tripura High Court granted bail to an NDPS accused, citing the positive HIV test result. The court emphasized the need for dignity and adequate health care, while setting conditions for the accused's release to ensure compliance with the judicial process.

Tripura High Court Grants Bail to NDPS Accused After HIV Diagnosis
In a significant legal development, the Tripura High Court, under Justice Arindam Lodh, has granted bail to an individual accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act following his HIV positive diagnosis.

The court order, issued on Friday, highlighted the health concerns of the accused. 'Given his HIV positive status, the accused deserves the dignity and conducive environment necessary for proper health care, which is not possible in jail,' read the order.

The court also noted that adequate treatment will be provided. Additionally, conditions for bail include no tampering with evidence or witnesses, compliance with investigation procedures, and not leaving the jurisdiction without permission. The bail was set at Rs. 1,00,000 with one surety of like amount.

