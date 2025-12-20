ED Cracks Down: Saumya Chaurasia in 14-Day Judicial Custody Over Alleged Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) successfully secured a 14-day judicial custody for Saumya Chaurasia, implicated in the contentious Chhattisgarh liquor scam. The decision follows the submission of evidence by the ED, linking Chaurasia to Rs 115 crore in illicit proceeds.

According to ED attorney Saurabh Pandey, the request for custodial remand was initially met for three days. After its expiration, the ED persuaded the court to extend Chaurasia's custody. The case trajectory hinges on statements from key figures like KK Shrivastava, who alleged fund transfers under Chaurasia's direction.

The probe, encompassing former officials and politicians, stems from the Anti-Corruption Branch's FIR and violations of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. With damages estimated at over Rs 2,500 crore, the ongoing investigation seeks to redress substantial losses to Chhattisgarh's exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies.)