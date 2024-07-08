Former Sarpanch's Husband Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh Forest

The husband of a former sarpanch, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, according to a police official on Monday. Identified as Dilip Bundela, his body was found covered with leaves in the jungle of Choral on Monday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Rural) Umakant Chaudhary said.

"A missing complaint was filed on Sunday at Simrol police station, stating that Dilip Bundela, the husband of a former sarpanch of Choral, had gone missing. This morning, his body was recovered from a jungle. Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and sent the body for post-mortem," DCP Umakant Chaudhary reported. He added that the investigation is ongoing and family members' statements are being recorded. Preliminary findings suggest Bundela was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon like an axe, sustaining wounds to his neck, face, head, and hands.

"This is a case of murder. The body was found concealed with leaves in the jungle. Further investigation is underway," Chaudhary added. (ANI)

