Left Menu

Former Sarpanch's Husband Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh Forest

Dilip Bundela, the husband of a former sarpanch, was found dead in the Choral forest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. The police discovered his body covered with leaves and are treating the case as a murder. A forensic team investigated the scene and an inquiry is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:39 IST
Former Sarpanch's Husband Found Dead in Madhya Pradesh Forest
Umakant Chaudhary, DCP Rural (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The husband of a former sarpanch, who had been reported missing, was discovered dead in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, according to a police official on Monday. Identified as Dilip Bundela, his body was found covered with leaves in the jungle of Choral on Monday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Rural) Umakant Chaudhary said.

"A missing complaint was filed on Sunday at Simrol police station, stating that Dilip Bundela, the husband of a former sarpanch of Choral, had gone missing. This morning, his body was recovered from a jungle. Police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team examined the scene and sent the body for post-mortem," DCP Umakant Chaudhary reported. He added that the investigation is ongoing and family members' statements are being recorded. Preliminary findings suggest Bundela was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon like an axe, sustaining wounds to his neck, face, head, and hands.

"This is a case of murder. The body was found concealed with leaves in the jungle. Further investigation is underway," Chaudhary added. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024