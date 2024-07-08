Left Menu

Russia's Deadly Daylight Strike: Children's Hospital Hit in Kyiv

Russia launched a deadly missile attack on the main children's hospital in Kyiv, killing 36 civilians in the deadliest wave of strikes in months. Parents and residents were in shock, and Ukraine called for better air defences from Western allies. NATO leaders are set to discuss this escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:04 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a gruesome display of violence, Russia targeted the main children's hospital in Kyiv with a missile on Monday, marking one of the deadliest airstrikes in recent months. Civilians, including parents holding babies, were left dazed and distraught in the streets while volunteers cleared debris.

Ukraine's government declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday. The air defences managed to intercept 30 out of 38 missiles, but significant damage was inflicted on civilian buildings across multiple cities. A video verified by Reuters showed the moment the missile struck the children's hospital, causing an explosion that claimed multiple lives.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliation and urged Western allies for a decisive response. The attack coincided with a NATO summit focused on Ukraine. The U.N. Security Council is set to meet, while Ukraine's Defence Minister and other officials are emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced air defences.

