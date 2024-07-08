Russia's Deadly Daylight Strike: Children's Hospital Hit in Kyiv

In a gruesome display of violence, Russia targeted the main children's hospital in Kyiv with a missile on Monday, marking one of the deadliest airstrikes in recent months. Civilians, including parents holding babies, were left dazed and distraught in the streets while volunteers cleared debris.

Ukraine's government declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday. The air defences managed to intercept 30 out of 38 missiles, but significant damage was inflicted on civilian buildings across multiple cities. A video verified by Reuters showed the moment the missile struck the children's hospital, causing an explosion that claimed multiple lives.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed retaliation and urged Western allies for a decisive response. The attack coincided with a NATO summit focused on Ukraine. The U.N. Security Council is set to meet, while Ukraine's Defence Minister and other officials are emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced air defences.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)