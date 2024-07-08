Charanjit Attra Appointed CEO of Jio Leasing Services

Jio Financial Services on Monday confirmed the resignation of Group Chief Operating Officer Charanjit Attra. He steps down consequent to his new appointment as the Managing Director and CEO of Jio Leasing Services Ltd.

Jio Leasing Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

Attra will officially resign at the close of business hours on July 8, 2024, and will assume his new role the following day.

