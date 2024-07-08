Left Menu

Charanjit Attra Appointed CEO of Jio Leasing Services

Jio Financial Services Group Chief Operating Officer Charanjit Attra resigned to take on the role of Managing Director and CEO of Jio Leasing Services Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary, starting July 8, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services on Monday confirmed the resignation of Group Chief Operating Officer Charanjit Attra. He steps down consequent to his new appointment as the Managing Director and CEO of Jio Leasing Services Ltd.

Jio Leasing Services is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services.

Attra will officially resign at the close of business hours on July 8, 2024, and will assume his new role the following day.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024