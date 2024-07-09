Left Menu

Australia Increases Pacific Investments to Counter Chinese Influence Amid Bank Withdrawal

Australia pledges $4.3 million to enhance financial systems in Pacific Island countries due to the withdrawal of Western banks. The investment aims to mitigate the region's dependence on China's increasing influence, support compliance with anti-money laundering rules, and maintain access to the global financial network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 08:51 IST
Australia Increases Pacific Investments to Counter Chinese Influence Amid Bank Withdrawal
AI Generated Representative Image

Australia has committed $4.3 million to bolster the financial systems of Pacific Island nations as Western banks retreat, citing risks and regulatory challenges. This move comes as China seeks to expand its influence in the region.

Australia's Treasurer, Jim Chalmers, highlighted the critical nature of this support at the Pacific Banking Forum in Brisbane, noting the severe impact of losing correspondent banking services on the region's global engagement. Between 2011 and 2022, the Pacific lost around 80% of its U.S. dollar-denominated banking relationships.

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones detailed Australia's financial package, which includes secure digital identity infrastructure and enhanced compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized Washington's support for the Pacific's economic resilience. Despite the challenges, Australia's ANZ bank, the biggest lender in the Pacific, is seeking ways to sustain its operations in the region.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
3
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024