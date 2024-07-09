Left Menu

Ferrari's Enrico Cardile Joins Aston Martin: F1 Tech Leadership Shake-Up

Enrico Cardile, Ferrari’s technical director, is set to join Aston Martin as chief technical officer. The Silverstone-based Formula One team announced his move without a specific starting date. Team owner Lawrence Stroll expressed confidence in Cardile's potential, citing upcoming changes in F1 regulations and Aston Martin's switch to Honda power units in 2026.

London | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:58 IST
Enrico Cardile, Ferrari's technical director, will join Aston Martin next year as the new chief technical officer, according to an announcement made by the Silverstone-based Formula One team on Tuesday. The team has not specified a start date for Cardile, who will likely have an extended period of gardening leave following his departure from Ferrari.

"Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realize that ambition," stated team owner and CEO Lawrence Stroll. "Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders, we are creating a formidable team."

Cardile's arrival comes after Aston Martin recently appointed former Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell as Group CEO to replace Martin Whitmarsh, the ex-McLaren principal. The moves are part of a broader strategic realignment as Formula One faces major changes in 2026, with new engine and technical regulations. Aston Martin will be switching from their current Mercedes power units to become the only team supplied by Honda.

