BSE Market Cap Hits Record High of Rs 451.27 Lakh Crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms on Tuesday soared to a new lifetime high of Rs 451.27 lakh crore, coinciding with the BSE Sensex hitting a record closing level.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index climbed 391.26 points, or 0.49 percent, ending the day at a new peak of 80,351.64. Intraday gains took it to 80,397.17 points, a fresh lifetime high.

Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged to an all-time high of Rs 4,51,27,853.30 crore (USD 5.41 trillion), with investors' wealth increasing by Rs 1.56 lakh crore on Tuesday.

"After a period of consolidation, markets surged to new highs driven by buying in index heavyweights," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Significant gainers among Sensex components included Maruti Suzuki India, which jumped 6.60 percent following reports of UP government's waiver of registration taxes on hybrid cars. Other major gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Motors, and Nestle.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

Sector-wise, auto surged 2.17 percent, consumer durables 2.01 percent, realty 1.23 percent, consumer discretionary 1.21 percent, healthcare 1 percent, and utilities 0.76 percent. However, telecommunications, capital goods, and teck sectors witnessed declines.

A total of 2,010 stocks advanced, 1,924 declined, and 92 remained unchanged on the BSE. Additionally, 320 stocks hit their upper circuit limit, while 242 firms touched lower circuit levels.

"Both domestic and global factors are driving the market momentum. Currently, sectors like FMCG and auto are leading gains, buoyed by progress in monsoon and kharif sowing," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

