Amazon Pay India Laser-Focused on Digital Payments, Not Market Shares: Vikas Bansal

Amazon Pay India remains unconcerned about its market share in the UPI ecosystem, focusing instead on opportunities in the broader digital payments space. CEO Vikas Bansal emphasized customer satisfaction over market share concerns. Despite a 30% market share cap by 2024, Bansal is confident about future innovations and growth, especially in BNPL services.

Updated: 09-07-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Pay India is prioritizing opportunities in the digital payments sector over market share concerns, according to a top executive.

CEO Vikas Bansal addressed recent guidelines by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) that limit market share per entity to 30% by December 2024, focusing instead on delivering value to customers.

Despite competition, Bansal is optimistic about customer adoption and growth, especially in Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services, which have shown substantial uptake in recent surveys.

