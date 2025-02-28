Adidas' Battle for U.S. Market Share: Can It Overtake Nike?
Adidas aims to increase its market share in the U.S., a crucial factor for its success, while also contending with competitors like Nike, On Running, and Hoka. Since ending its Yeezy line, the brand has shifted its focus to growing its presence in North America.
Adidas is in a critical race to capture more American consumers amid growing competition from Nike and new sportswear brands such as On Running and Hoka. Market analysts and investors highlight that triumph in the U.S. market is vital for Adidas' continued success.
Following a significant turnaround under CEO Bjorn Gulden, who took helm after Adidas severed ties with rapper Ye and ended its Yeezy line, Adidas has shown impressive growth. The brand's market share has risen from 8.2% to 8.9%, while Nike's dominance has slightly waned.
Adidas' strategy involves increased focus on direct-to-consumer sales and partnerships, including collaborations with creatives like Pharrell Williams, as well as sponsorship deals with sports figures in the U.S. market. These efforts are aimed at reversing the declines in their North American sales post-Yeezy and securing long-term growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adidas
- Nike
- market share
- U.S. market
- sportswear
- growth
- collaboration
- investment
- Bjorn Gulden
- retail
ALSO READ
Fermenta Biotech Reports Strong Financial Growth: A Surge in Nutritional Markets
Strengthening Ghana’s Fiscal Resilience and Economic Sustainability: A Path to Equitable Growth
Revolutionizing Viewer Engagement: Zupee's Bold Collaboration with KBC
AVG Logistics Reports Robust Q3 FY25 Growth Amid Strategic Expansions
Alibaba and Apple's AI Collaboration Boosts Shares