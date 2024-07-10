Left Menu

Telangana CM Pledges Full Support for National Highway Development

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has pledged full state cooperation for national highway projects, addressing hurdles like land acquisition. He has directed immediate actions on key road works and sought greater coordination with Andhra Pradesh for infrastructural advancements. The initiative includes road expansions and new highway constructions aimed at boosting connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 08:46 IST
Telangana CM Pledges Full Support for National Highway Development
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at a meeting. (Pic credit/@TelanganaCMO. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured the state government's full support for the development of the national highway network, removing any obstacles if necessary. During a meeting at his residence on Tuesday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) presented various issues, including land acquisition, affecting ongoing road projects.

Attendees included State Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, NHAI Project Member Anil Chaudhary, R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana, and others. To address these concerns, CM Reddy has scheduled a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, involving district collectors and Forest department officials.

CM Reddy instructed the NHAI to commence the Hyderabad-Manneguda road works and begin widening the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in coordination with Andhra Pradesh's government. He also emphasized the importance of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and urged the inclusion of the project under the central Bharat Mala Scheme. Additional projects include constructing 12 radial roads between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR and a high-speed expressway to Bandar port. Progress on these projects will be monitored weekly by CMO Secretary Shahnawaz Qasim.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024