Telangana CM Pledges Full Support for National Highway Development

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured the state government's full support for the development of the national highway network, removing any obstacles if necessary. During a meeting at his residence on Tuesday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) presented various issues, including land acquisition, affecting ongoing road projects.

Attendees included State Roads and Buildings Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, NHAI Project Member Anil Chaudhary, R&B Special Secretary Dasari Harichandana, and others. To address these concerns, CM Reddy has scheduled a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, involving district collectors and Forest department officials.

CM Reddy instructed the NHAI to commence the Hyderabad-Manneguda road works and begin widening the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in coordination with Andhra Pradesh's government. He also emphasized the importance of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and urged the inclusion of the project under the central Bharat Mala Scheme. Additional projects include constructing 12 radial roads between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR and a high-speed expressway to Bandar port. Progress on these projects will be monitored weekly by CMO Secretary Shahnawaz Qasim.

