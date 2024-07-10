Saudi Aramco Exercises Greenshoe Option to Sell Additional Shares

Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) has utilized its greenshoe option to sell an extra 154.5 million shares. This recent transaction was reported by Merrill Lynch Saudi.

The decision highlights the financial strategies undertaken by one of the world's leading oil companies, aiming to optimize its market offerings.

For more detailed insights and updates on the company's activities, refer to the full coverage on Eikon.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)