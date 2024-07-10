Saudi Aramco Exercises Greenshoe Option to Sell Additional Shares
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) has exercised the greenshoe option to sell an additional 154.5 million shares. This information was sourced from Merrill Lynch Saudi. Further company coverage is available through Eikon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 09:14 IST
The decision highlights the financial strategies undertaken by one of the world's leading oil companies, aiming to optimize its market offerings.
For more detailed insights and updates on the company's activities, refer to the full coverage on Eikon.
