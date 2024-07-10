Lilium Secures Major Order from Saudia for Electric Air Taxis

Germany-based air taxi developer Lilium has secured a significant order from Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state-owned airline, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

The state-owned airline had entered a framework agreement to purchase 100 Lilium jets 18 months ago. Reporters have been invited to a July 18 event at Lilium's headquarters near Munich, which aims to convert the framework deal into a concrete order for vertical take-off electric air taxis.

While Lilium declined to provide specific comments, they did confirm reporters would witness a significant contract signing at the event. This would be among the largest orders for Lilium, which currently holds 780 firm orders and letters of intent, including the prospective deal with Saudia. The company is counting on advance payments from customers to complete the development of its flying taxis, with the first manned flight planned for the end of the year.

