Left Menu

Lilium Secures Major Order from Saudia for Electric Air Taxis

Germany-based air taxi developer Lilium is set to finalize a major order with Saudi Arabian airline Saudia for 100 electric air taxis. Saudia signed a framework deal 18 months ago and aims to convert it into a concrete order. Lilium has 780 firm orders to date and requires advance payments to finalize development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:45 IST
Lilium Secures Major Order from Saudia for Electric Air Taxis
AI Generated Representative Image

Germany-based air taxi developer Lilium has secured a significant order from Saudia, Saudi Arabia's state-owned airline, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.

The state-owned airline had entered a framework agreement to purchase 100 Lilium jets 18 months ago. Reporters have been invited to a July 18 event at Lilium's headquarters near Munich, which aims to convert the framework deal into a concrete order for vertical take-off electric air taxis.

While Lilium declined to provide specific comments, they did confirm reporters would witness a significant contract signing at the event. This would be among the largest orders for Lilium, which currently holds 780 firm orders and letters of intent, including the prospective deal with Saudia. The company is counting on advance payments from customers to complete the development of its flying taxis, with the first manned flight planned for the end of the year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024