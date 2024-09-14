Thoothukudi's Mangrove Revival: A Race Against Floods

Efforts to restore and develop mangrove forests in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu are moving forward, despite challenges posed by severe floods in 2023. The forestry department is working diligently to rebuild these crucial ecosystems, often referred to as 'nomadic forests,' which thrive in saltwater and play a key role in safeguarding coastal regions from natural disasters such as storms and floods. Mangroves also offer vital habitats for a diverse range of marine life.

These forests are predominantly found along India's east coast, particularly in Tamil Nadu's Pichavaram, Muthupettai, and the Gulf of Mannar near Thoothukudi. Supported by rivers that flow into the ocean, the mangroves flourish in brackish water. The forest department has been actively creating and maintaining mangrove plantations each year to increase their coverage. 'Mangrove forests act as a bulwark protecting coastal villages from storms and natural disasters,' said local swamp worker Shankar. The importance of mangrove growth is especially pronounced in areas like Thoothukudi, where the Thamirabarani River meets the Gulf of Mannar, home to 14 hectares of these ecologically significant forests.

In 2023, efforts included planting seeds to establish a new 70-hectare mangrove forest in areas previously covered by swamp. However, heavy rains later in the year caused floods that washed away the newly planted seeds in the Alayathi forest area. 'Due to the heavy rain, all the seeds in the Alayathi forest area were washed away by the flood,' explained Kavin, a Ranger at Tiruchendur Vanasaragam. Nonetheless, the Thoothukudi District Forest Department remains steadfast in its commitment to restoring the lost mangrove forests.

Shankar emphasized the ongoing efforts to expand the mangroves, crucial for maintaining the region's long-term ecological balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)