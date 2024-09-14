Malawi's Tobacco Industry Surges Despite Drought

Malawi recorded a 40% increase in sales of tobacco, its biggest export commodity, during the 2024 selling season, despite an El Nino-induced drought, according to the country's industry regulator on Saturday. The Malawi Tobacco Commission (TC) reported a 10% rise in sales volumes over the season, which spans from April to August. The nation remains one of the largest producers of burley tobacco globally.

The TC's final season report indicated sales from the leaf surged to $396.28 million, up from the previous year's $283.76 million. Concurrently, tobacco volumes increased to 133.1 million kilograms from 120.5 million kilograms. 'This represents a substantial surge. The increase in sales volume, revenue, and the average price per kilogram signifies a strong and positive performance compared to the previous year,' the TC stated.

Despite the drought adversely affecting much of Malawi's agricultural output, particularly maize, the tobacco crop demonstrated resilience, capitalizing on a spike in global demand. 'Global demand is high due to consecutive calamitous weather impacts in major producing countries,' said Limbani Kakhome, spokesperson for Japan Tobacco Leaf, one of Malawi's top tobacco buyers.

