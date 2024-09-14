Blast Injures Ragpicker in Central Kolkata; Incident Under Investigation

A ragpicker was injured in a blast at the intersection of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata on Saturday afternoon. The injured man was identified as Bapi Das, aged 58.

According to Kolkata police, a report of the explosion was received around 1:45 PM. The officer-in-charge of Taltala police station arrived promptly at the scene and discovered that Das had already been transported to NRS Hospital with a wrist injury.

A plastic gunny bag was found at the site of the explosion. The area was secured with police tape, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was called for a thorough inspection.

Upon arrival, the BDDS team examined the bag and surrounding vicinity. Once deemed safe, the clearance was given to resume traffic through the area.

At the hospital, Das revealed to police that he had been living on the footpath of SN Banerjee Road, as he had no permanent place to stay. Police stated that Das is receiving treatment and that a formal statement has not yet been recorded, as he requires more time.

