Madhya Pradesh CM Inaugurates Pilgrimage Program, Flags Off Senior Citizens' Train to Varanasi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a pilgrimage program via video conference. The event saw the virtual flag-off of a train carrying senior citizens from Ujjain to Varanasi under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', highlighting the significance of pilgrimages in Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:58 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav flagging off a train carrying senior citizens from Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, to Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath. (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav virtually inaugurated a pilgrimage program organized in Ujjain district under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana' via video conferencing from Indore Airport on Saturday. During the event, CM Yadav also virtually flagged off a train carrying senior citizens from Ujjain, the city of Baba Mahakal, to Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav emphasized the importance of Teerth Yatras in Sanatan Dharma, saying, 'Teerth Yatras hold great significance in Sanatan Dharma. They symbolize the unity and integrity of our country. A person attains salvation by undertaking these pilgrimages. It absolves our sins and paves the way for salvation. To fulfill the faith of our elderly, the Madhya Pradesh government is providing them free travel to pilgrimage sites through the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana.' The Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to the pilgrims, affirming that the state government is always committed to upholding the unity and integrity of the nation.

He added, 'People come and go, but it is essential to take some time out of domestic life to embark on a pilgrimage. In Madhya Pradesh, the 'PM Shri Helicopter Service' has also been introduced for travel between pilgrimage sites. Additionally, an air ambulance service is available to save the lives of critically ill individuals in the state.' Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yatra is an ambitious scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government. Under this initiative, free travel and darshan are arranged for elderly citizens above 60 years of age at religious and pilgrimage sites across different states of the country. A group of 300 pilgrims from Ujjain district departed for Kashi and are expected to return to Ujjain on September 26, according to an official release.

