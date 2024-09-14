Left Menu

Odisha Health Minister Monitors Diarrhoea Outbreak in Malkangiri

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling reported an outbreak of diarrhoea in Malkangiri, Odisha. With 67 infected, the health department is actively investigating and treating the patients. Media reports suggest possible casualties, which are being verified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:00 IST
Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling announced on Saturday that he is closely monitoring a diarrhoea outbreak in the Malkangiri district. According to his statement, 67 people have been affected so far in this hilly region.

"I am taking stock of the situation. It has spread in a hilly area of Malkangiri. A team has been sent by our department. The matter is being investigated, and samples are being taken. Patients are being treated. According to the report, 67 people are infected," Mahaling told ANI. Patients are receiving treatment at the Malkangiri District hospital.

Addressing reports of potential casualties linked to the outbreak, Mahaling noted that investigations are underway to confirm whether the deaths are due to diarrhoea or other causes. He emphasized that a dedicated health department team has been dispatched to Malkangiri district hospital to oversee the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

