STF Assam Nabs Self-Styled UKNA Finance Secretary in Sabotage Case

The Assam police's Special Task Force arrested LS Yosef Chongloi, the self-styled Finance Secretary of the United Kuki National Army, suspected of involvement in various sabotage activities in Manipur and bordering areas of Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police apprehended LS Yosef Chongloi, self-styled Finance Secretary of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA), in Guwahati on Saturday evening. He is suspected of engaging in multiple sabotage activities across Manipur and adjacent Assam borders.

Acting on secret information and under the directive of the IGP (STF), an STF team conducted an operation in the Beltola area near Basistha police station. IGP (STF) Partha Sarathi Mahanta informed that the team successfully detained Chongloi, a 34-year-old from Churachandpur, Manipur, who was implicated in several sabotage acts including the recent bomb blast at Sapermaina bridge on NH-2 and an armed attack on an IOCL convoy in Tamenglang, Manipur.

Mahanta stated that the arrest is connected to anti-national activities along the Assam and Manipur border. "The self-styled Finance Secretary of UKNA was arrested in relation to STF police station Case No. 15/2024 under sections 147/148/149/150 BNS and sections 16/17/18/20 of the UA(P) Act. Investigation is ongoing," he added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

