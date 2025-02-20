Manipur's Political Call: New Leadership Amid President’s Rule

In Manipur's political landscape, BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar has called for the rapid selection of a new leader to form a government. This appeal comes amid the ongoing President's Rule imposed on the state.

After conferring with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, Shyamkumar stressed the importance of nominating a new chief minister from within the party. The state assembly, currently under suspended animation following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, faces uncertainty.

Despite the BJP holding a majority in the state, the continuation of President's Rule is seen as unfortunate by Shyamkumar. He emphasized letting central and state BJP leaders decide on a new chief minister to stabilize leadership and prevent legislative resignations.

