Left Menu

Manipur's Political Call: New Leadership Amid President’s Rule

Manipur BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar urges the selection of a new leader and formation of a government amidst the President's Rule. Political uncertainty arose after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation. The state assembly remains in suspended animation, prompting calls for immediate action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:10 IST
Manipur's Political Call: New Leadership Amid President’s Rule
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's political landscape, BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar has called for the rapid selection of a new leader to form a government. This appeal comes amid the ongoing President's Rule imposed on the state.

After conferring with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, Shyamkumar stressed the importance of nominating a new chief minister from within the party. The state assembly, currently under suspended animation following Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, faces uncertainty.

Despite the BJP holding a majority in the state, the continuation of President's Rule is seen as unfortunate by Shyamkumar. He emphasized letting central and state BJP leaders decide on a new chief minister to stabilize leadership and prevent legislative resignations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025