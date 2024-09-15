Left Menu

Teen Killed, Two Injured in Dahisar Hit-and-Run Incident

A hit-and-run in Dahisar left one teen dead and two injured as a speeding car hit two bikes. Authorities are investigating, scanning CCTV footage, and have registered an FIR. This incident follows a similar one in Mulund during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Updated: 15-09-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A hit-and-run case in Dahisar on Friday resulted in the death of a teenager and left two others injured. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Aditya Velankar. The injured have been named as Piyush Shukla and Karan Rajput, both 18 years old.

The tragic incident occurred as the trio were returning from Shailendra High School in Dahisar East. Riding two separate bikes, they were hit by an unidentified speeding car. According to police, Karan fell on his left, while Aditya suffered severe head injuries after falling on his right.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Aditya dead. Dahisar police are now reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and have registered an FIR, launching a search operation for the suspect. The incident echoes a similar case in Mulund on September 7, where a speeding car hit two Ganesh festival workers, killing one and critically injuring another.

The Mulund incident occurred at around 4 a.m. as the workers were involved in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Navghar police have registered a case and are searching for the driver. Mumbai police confirmed both incidents and investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

