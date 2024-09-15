100 Days of Modi's Third Term: Major Developments and Reforms Unveiled

In the first 100 days of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced noteworthy developments in governance and infrastructure. The Modi-led administration greenlit projects totaling Rs 3 lakh crore, focusing largely on transportation networks such as roads, railways, ports, and airways.

A significant undertaking includes the approval of the Wadhavan Mega Port in Maharashtra, set to become one of the world's top 10 ports, costing Rs 76,200 crore. Additionally, the government sanctioned the construction of 62,500 kilometers of rural roads and bridges to connect 25,000 unlinked villages under PMGSY-IV with an outlay of Rs 49,000 crore.

The first 100 days also saw major investments in railways, with eight new railway projects designed to boost employment and expedite train travel. Airport expansions in Varanasi, Bagdogra, and Bihta were approved, alongside urban metro projects in Bangalore, Pune, and Thane. To attract foreign investment, the government reduced corporate tax rates and abolished the 31% Angel Tax impacting startups, further launching the GENESIS programme to aid Tier-II and Tier-III city startups.

