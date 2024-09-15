Himachal Restructures Excise and Taxation Department to Boost Efficiency

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Sunday that the state government has restructured the Excise and Taxation Department by establishing two distinct wings: the GST Wing and the Excise Wing. This move aims to streamline operations and enhance public services. The Chief Minister highlighted that the decision to create separate wings had been long overdue, especially after the implementation of the GST Act in July 2017.

"The creation of separate wings is essential for improving the department's efficiency and functioning," said the Chief Minister. "Given the different legal frameworks and regulatory requirements, specialised training in technical, legal, and regulatory aspects will ensure better performance and facilitate more effective public service. This restructuring will also lead to a more even distribution of workload and stronger field operations," he added.

With specialised personnel in each wing, efficiency is expected to improve as officers will develop expertise and focus on their respective areas. GST officers will concentrate on taxpayer services and revenue monitoring, while the Excise Wing will focus on regulatory tasks, particularly considering the societal impact of its operations. Currently, officers are burdened with multiple responsibilities, which can affect accountability. The restructuring aims to address this by allowing for a clear division of responsibilities.

The Chief Minister also announced the creation of 38 new posts as part of the restructuring. Following this reorganisation, the common pool will have 87 personnel, while the GST Wing and the Excise Wing will have 718 and 632 personnel, respectively. "Neighbouring states like Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttarakhand have already restructured their Excise and Taxation departments into separate wings, and we are now following suit. This restructuring will ensure a more focused approach in each wing, allowing for improved public services and regulatory functions across the state," added the Chief Minister. (ANI)

