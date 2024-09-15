SVEEP Initiative Boosts Voter Awareness in Srinagar with Interactive Campaigns

On Sunday, a SVEEP voter awareness program took place in Pratap Park, Srinagar. Sapna Kotwal, media nodal officer for SVEEP, spoke to ANI about the initiative's goal to educate the public on the significance of voting and provide essential voting information.

Kotwal mentioned that SVEEP programs are being conducted throughout Jammu and Kashmir by district election officers, following the guidelines of the Election Commission. She added that any voter facing difficulties could call the 950 toll-free number for assistance.

Earlier in the week, another SVEEP campaign was held at the Jhelum Riverfront in Srinagar. Led by the District Election Officer, the event saw participation from students, who used creative methods to educate voters. Activities included a demo polling station and various engaging exercises to familiarize the public with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and voter responsibilities. Additional District Development Commissioner Hassan Sheikh emphasized the importance of these programs ahead of the upcoming elections.

The Jammu and Kashmir elections are set for September 18, September 25, and October 1, with counting on October 8. The region has 88.06 lakh eligible voters. In the last Assembly elections, the PDP won 28 seats, BJP 25, NC 15, and Congress 12.

