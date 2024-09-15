Tragedy Strikes as Two Medical Students Drown in Madhya Pradesh Reservoir

Two MBBS students drowned in a reservoir on Sunday evening in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said.

The incident unfolded at Dhawari dam near Ajaygarh town, approximately 40 km from the district headquarters.

Krishna Gupta (20) from Ajaygarh, and Arvind Prajapati (19) from Umaria, both students of Indore's Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, lost their lives.

Their classmate, Abhishek Bairwa (19) from Pipalkheda in Rajasthan, was rescued, confirmed Ajaygarh police station in-charge Ravi Jadon.

Bairwa and Prajapati were visiting Gupta at his home in Ajaygarh.

The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem at the government hospital in Ajaygarh, the official stated, adding that an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of their deaths.

Police sources revealed that the tragedy occurred when one student slipped into the water while cleaning his slippers and the other attempted to rescue him.

(With inputs from agencies.)