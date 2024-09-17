Left Menu

Nation Celebrates PM Narendra Modi's 74th Birthday With A Flurry of Wishes

The microblogging platform X buzzed with well-wishes for PM Narendra Modi's 74th birthday from top BJP figures, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Rajnath Singh. PM Modi will inaugurate various projects in Odisha, showcasing his ongoing efforts to transform India through development and welfare initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 10:19 IST
Nation Celebrates PM Narendra Modi's 74th Birthday With A Flurry of Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The microblogging platform X was abuzz with a flurry of birthday greetings on Tuesday, as top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. In a post on X, Amit Shah praised PM Modi's vision of 'New India', adding that the Prime Minister had made many impossible tasks possible through his strong will and determination.

'Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare,' Shah said. 'In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership,' he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda lauded PM Modi's commitment to Antyodaya, saying the Prime Minister is dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of its people. Rajnath Singh echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Modi's visionary and strong leadership that has led India on a path to becoming a developed nation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other state leaders also extended their heartfelt wishes, recognizing Modi's tireless efforts toward making India a superpower.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha today, where he will inaugurate several development projects worth over Rs 3800 crores. The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay the foundation stone for numerous projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure in the region, including railway projects and national highway projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024