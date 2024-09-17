Nation Celebrates PM Narendra Modi's 74th Birthday With A Flurry of Wishes

The microblogging platform X was abuzz with a flurry of birthday greetings on Tuesday, as top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, extended their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday. In a post on X, Amit Shah praised PM Modi's vision of 'New India', adding that the Prime Minister had made many impossible tasks possible through his strong will and determination.

'Modi ji has linked everything from heritage to science with the vision of 'New India'. With his strong will and determination for public welfare, he has made many seemingly impossible tasks possible and has set new records for poor welfare,' Shah said. 'In the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the country has got such a decisive leader, who has worked to bring about a change in the lives of the deprived by bringing them into the mainstream, starting from the security of the country. Along with increasing the self-esteem of the countrymen, the global outlook towards India has also changed under his leadership,' he added.

Union Minister JP Nadda lauded PM Modi's commitment to Antyodaya, saying the Prime Minister is dedicated to the service of the nation and the upliftment of its people. Rajnath Singh echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing Modi's visionary and strong leadership that has led India on a path to becoming a developed nation. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and other state leaders also extended their heartfelt wishes, recognizing Modi's tireless efforts toward making India a superpower.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha today, where he will inaugurate several development projects worth over Rs 3800 crores. The Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and lay the foundation stone for numerous projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure in the region, including railway projects and national highway projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)