Amit Shah Outlines Roadmap for Resolving Manipur Violence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that the BJP-led central government is taking steps to control the situation in Manipur by creating a roadmap for resolving the issue. Shah emphasized that the violence in Manipur is racial in nature and can only be addressed through dialogue between the affected groups. The central government is in active discussions with both the Kuki and Meitei groups to find a lasting solution.

During a press conference marking the first 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi government, Shah said, 'Recently, violence went on for three days. Other than that, in the last three months, no major incident took place. We are hopeful to bring the situation under control. We are in talks with both local tribes. Because this is racial violence, there cannot be any solution until there is dialogue between them. We are speaking to the Kuki groups and the Meitei groups. We have created a roadmap to solve the issue.' Shah highlighted that the India-Myanmar border is the main cause of the problem and stated that 30 km of strategic fencing has been completed, with CRPF deployed to prevent infiltration.

'We have started fencing the root cause of the problem, which is the India-Myanmar border. Thirty kilometers of fencing has been completed. The central government has approved a budget to fence the entire 1,500 km border. We have successfully deployed CRPF at strategic locations. To stop the infiltration, we have nullified the agreement between India and Myanmar that allowed free movement of people. Now, entry into India is allowed only by visa,' Shah said. Earlier, the Union government decided to provide essential commodities to Manipur residents at reasonable prices by opening Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars, according to Shah.

Home Minister Shah announced the launch of 16 new facilities in addition to 21 existing ones, with eight new centers in the hills. 'In line with PM Shri narendramodi Ji's commitment, the MHA is launching an initiative to provide commodities to the people of Manipur at reasonable prices,' Shah wrote on X. He added that Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars will be open to the public from September 17, 2024, including eight new centers situated in the valley and the remaining eight in the hills. On Monday, authorities in Manipur's Bishnupur, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts announced curfew relaxations to allow people to buy essential items including medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)