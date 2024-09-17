Government's Farmer-Friendly Policies Transform Agriculture in First 100 Days

In a renewed focus on agricultural productivity and exports, the government has rolled out several farmer-friendly policies during the first 100 days of its third term, announced Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Shah revealed that the government has implemented policies worth Rs 15 lakh crore across 14 sectors. Among the significant achievements in the agriculture sector, the minister highlighted the disbursement of Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

'We have disbursed the 17th installment under PM-KISAN. So far, Rs 3 lakh crore has been disbursed to 12.33 crore farmers,' Shah stated. He added that these policies are intended to boost foodgrain production and exports, improving the overall plight of farmers. The minimum support price for 2024-25 kharif crops has been raised, and sugar mills are being converted into multi-feed distilleries to enhance ethanol production. Additionally, the minimum export price on onion and basmati rice has been removed to support exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)