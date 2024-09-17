Left Menu

Government's Farmer-Friendly Policies Transform Agriculture in First 100 Days

In the first 100 days of its third term, the government has implemented several farmer-friendly policies to enhance agricultural productivity and exports. Cooperation Minister Amit Shah highlighted initiatives including the disbursement of Rs 20,000 crore to farmers under PM-KISAN and boosting ethanol production. The policies aim to improve farmers' welfare and enhance exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:02 IST
Government's Farmer-Friendly Policies Transform Agriculture in First 100 Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed focus on agricultural productivity and exports, the government has rolled out several farmer-friendly policies during the first 100 days of its third term, announced Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Shah revealed that the government has implemented policies worth Rs 15 lakh crore across 14 sectors. Among the significant achievements in the agriculture sector, the minister highlighted the disbursement of Rs 20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

'We have disbursed the 17th installment under PM-KISAN. So far, Rs 3 lakh crore has been disbursed to 12.33 crore farmers,' Shah stated. He added that these policies are intended to boost foodgrain production and exports, improving the overall plight of farmers. The minimum support price for 2024-25 kharif crops has been raised, and sugar mills are being converted into multi-feed distilleries to enhance ethanol production. Additionally, the minimum export price on onion and basmati rice has been removed to support exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024