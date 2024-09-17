President Murmu Inaugurates 8th India Water Week, Emphasizes Sustainable Water Management

President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, inaugurated the 8th India Water Week today (September 17, 2024), in New Delhi. During her address, she underscored the global significance of reducing water scarcity and highlighted the need for local community participation in improving water and sanitation management, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

She reflected on India's long history of water conservation systems, which have existed from Ladakh to Kerala. These systems, grounded in harmony with nature, were disrupted during British rule. The President called for renewed research into these ancient methods to integrate them into modern water management practices.

Drawing an analogy between water and money, President Murmu stressed the importance of storing water in bodies such as wells and ponds, as has been done for centuries. She noted that regions in Rajasthan and Gujarat have effectively overcome water scarcity through community-driven efforts in water conservation.

Highlighting the limited availability of freshwater—just 2.5 percent of the earth’s total water, with only one percent accessible for human use—President Murmu emphasized the efficient use of water, particularly given that 80 percent of India's water is used in agriculture.

The President also lauded the government’s 2021 campaign "Catch the Rain – Where it Falls, When it Falls," aimed at promoting water conservation and rainwater harvesting. She called for transforming water conservation into a mass movement, with every citizen becoming a "water-warrior."

She concluded by praising the Ministry of Jal Shakti for fostering partnerships and cooperation in pursuit of the goal of inclusive water development and management during India Water Week 2024.