Karnataka Waqf Board Approves Women's Pre-Graduate Colleges in 15 Districts

The Karnataka Waqf Board has greenlit the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges in 15 districts, allocating Rs 47.76 crores for the project. Additionally, major projects worth Rs 12,692 crore were approved by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:57 IST
Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/X@BZZameerAhmedK). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Waqf Board has given the nod for the establishment of women's pre-graduate colleges in fifteen districts, according to Karnataka Minorities Welfare and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan. The decision arose from a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that a budget of Rs 47.76 crores will be allocated for the creation of these 15 pre-degree colleges.

The women's colleges are set to be established in districts including Bagalkote, Chitradurga, Bidar, Bellary, Koppal, Mysore, Bangalore, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagar, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapur, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad. Additionally, Rs 80 crore will be allotted to the Kalaburagi sub-district in partnership with the Karnataka Housing Board, aiming for a 50:50 cost-sharing ratio.

At a cabinet meeting held in Kalaburagi, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, projects amounting to Rs 11,770 crore for 46 issues concerning the Kalyana Karnataka region were approved. Upgrades for Bidar and Raichur towns to city municipalities and a Rs 7,200 crore drinking water project for villages in Bidar and Kalaburagi were also sanctioned.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah mentioned in a press conference, "In today's meeting, 56 issues were discussed, of which 46 pertained to the Kalyana Karnataka region. Projects worth a total of Rs 12,692 crore were considered. The water project will source water from Narayanapura Dam in collaboration with the central government, which is expected to provide half of the Rs 7,200 crore funding."

(With inputs from agencies.)

